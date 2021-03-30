The Voice Shocker: Ariana Grande Replacing Nick Jonas in Season 21

The next season of The Voice will come with an extra dash of sweetener. Ariana Grande is joining the show for Season 21 as a full-time coach, replacing Nick Jonas, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“Surprise! I am beyond thrilled, honored [and] excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton next season — Season 21 of The Voice,” Grande tweeted with a photo of her fancy new chair. “Nick Jonas, we will miss you!”

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added in a statement. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Check out Grande’s announcement in full below:

In The Voice‘s ever-revolving game of musical chairs, Jonas (who had previously coached in Season 18) returned in Season 20 in to fill in for an exiting Gwen Stefani.

New episodes of The Voice‘s 20th season are currently airing on NBC. And speaking of replacements, Kelsea Ballerini sat in for Clarkson on Monday, an episode which saw several fan-favorite singers depart in the first Battles. The bittersweet episode also welcomed Dan + Shay (Team Blake), Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Brandy (Team Legend) and Darren Criss (Team Nick) as Battle advisors.

Are you excited to see Grande join The Voice, or would you rather Jonas stick around for another season? Wherever you stand (or sit) on this major shift, drop a comment with your thoughts below.