The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp Exiting Fox Drama After 4 Seasons

Another Chastain Park employee is scrubbing out. Emily VanCamp, who has starred on The Resident since its 2018 premiere, is exiting the Fox medical drama ahead of Season 5, TVLine has confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding VanCamp’s exit have not been made clear, though the actress revealed earlier this month — much to fans’ surprise — that she and husband Josh Bowman recently welcomed a daughter, Iris.

VanCamp made her debut as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin on The Resident‘s series premiere in January 2018, with her character becoming a series-long love interest for Matt Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins. The characters finally tied the knot in the Season 4 premiere, and Nic gave birth to their first child in the sentimental season finale in May.

But new teasers for The Resident‘s fifth season (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c) have hinted at possible tragedy for Conrad and Nic: Conrad is notably flying solo in the show’s official Season 5 poster, and a freshly released trailer for the new episodes — embedded below — features cops arriving at Conrad’s door, with Nic nowhere to be found.

Following the Season 4 finale, co-showrunner Peter Elkoff teased a major, and potentially game-changing, development in store for Season 5, though it’s unclear whether he was referring to VanCamp’s departure.

“When our audience — our loyal and beloved audience — tunes in for the first episode of Season 5, by the time it’s over, they will be shocked at certain changes that are taking place at the hospital,” Elkoff hinted at the time. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

A Fox rep declined to comment for this story. A source close to The Resident, meanwhile, remains “hopeful” that VanCamp will appear this season in “some form or fashion.”

VanCamp is the third Resident cast member to leave the series in recent months. Shaunette Renée Wilson, who played surgeon Mina Okafor, departed the drama midway through Season 4, while Morris Chestnut (aka polarizing neurosurgeon Barrett Cain) will appear much less frequently in Season 5, after joining Fox’s freshman family drama Our Kind of People.

