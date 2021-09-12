The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: It's Arrow vs. Gossip Girl as Elite 8 Round Continues— Cast Your Vote!

RELATED STORIES Green Arrow Won't Be Rebooted in HBO Max's Peacemaker

Green Arrow Won't Be Rebooted in HBO Max's Peacemaker Gossip Girl Reboot Renewed for Season 2

It’s Oliver Queen versus queen bees as TVLine’s “The Best CW Show Ever” tournament marches on.

Round 3 of this March Madness-style bracket tournament — which is being held in celebration of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — continues with the penultimate Elite 8 face-off, between Gossip Girl (2007) and Arrow.

Leading up to this matchup, Arrow put Ringer through the wringer before zeroing out The 100. Gossip Girl, meanwhile, hushed The Secret Circle and then broke a Hart of Dixie.

What does the overall bracket look like as we head toward the homestretch? Scroll down to see the current standings, where The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural have already populated half of the esteemed Final Four (click to enlarge).

Does Gossip Girl (2007) or Arrow get your vote this time? Weigh in via our poll below (results are hidden; poll closes after 24 hours) to determine who advances to this week’s Final Four, then hit the comments to back up your choice!

VOTE FOR GOSSIP GIRL OR ARROW!