The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Elite 8 Round Begins With Supernatural vs. Legends of Tomorrow — Vote!

Twenty-four CW series have already been knocked out of our Best Show Ever bracket tournament — but the Winchester brothers and the Waverider crew are among the characters to reach the Elite Eight.

Round 3 of our tournament — held in celebration of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — gets underway with a Supernatural vs. Legends of Tomorrow face-off. But in the spirit of one of today’s competitors, let’s crank some Kansas and revisit the road so far for each of these series.

Supernatural first went up against Batwoman in the round of 32, easily defeating Ryan Wilder & Co. with 90 percent of the vote. Its Sweet 16 tussle with Nikita was slightly closer, but the Winchesters ultimately advanced with 79 percent of the final tally. Over in Legends‘ corner, the DC Comics-based series first took out Roswell, New Mexico (claiming 69 percent of the vote), then rained on Jane the Virgin‘s parade in the Sweet 16 with 64 percent to Jane‘s 36 percent.

What does our bracket look like as we hit the homestretch? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge.

Does Supernatural or Legends of Tomorrow get your vote this time? Weigh in via our poll below (results are hidden; poll closes after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Final Four, then hit the comments to back up your choice!

VOTE FOR SUPERNATURAL VS. LEGENDS OF TOMORROW