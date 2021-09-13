The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: It's Smallville vs. One Tree Hill in Final Elite 8 Match-Up — Cast Your Votes!

RELATED STORIES Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss Most?

Only one spot remains in the Final Four of our ongoing CW bracket tournament, and a slew of angsty teens are vying for it.

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with a final Elite Eight face-off: Smallville vs. One Tree Hill.

During Round One of our tournament, Smallville proved to be bracket Kryptonite for the two-season Reaper, then Clark Kent defeated his superpowered cousin Kara Danvers as Supergirl was eliminated in the Sweet 16. One Tree Hill, meanwhile, brought Life Unexpected‘s time in the tourney to a swift end, then defanged The Originals — by a very narrow margin — in the second round.

What does our bracket look like as we hit the homestretch? Scroll down to see the current standings, including Supernatural, Arrow and The Vampire Diaries‘ presence in the Final Four; click to enlarge.

Should Smallville or One Tree Hill complete that lucky quartet? Weigh in via our poll below (results are hidden; poll closes after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the penultimate round, then hit the comments to back up your choice!

