The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Teases Devastating Daryl/Leah Redux: 'There's Going to Be Hell to Pay'

If you think that The Walking Dead is in any way, shape or form done with the surprise relationship that Season 10’s bonus episodes revealed that Daryl forged with loner Leah, you’re going to want to think again.

Considering that he gave up looking for her far more quickly than he did “brother” Rick — a game of hide and seek that has stretched out over years! — “there’s definitely going to be hell to pay one way or the other,” Norman Reedus tells TVLine, “whether it’s nice hell or horrible hell.”

Rather than spend too long pondering what “nice hell” could even be, the actor added, “There are definitely some unresolved issues there that will come back” to haunt Daryl. “Part of the conflict, to be honest,” is how immediately he quit searching for Leah. “And then… ”

Reedus trails off. Though the original cast member is well-versed in the art of the tease, story-wise, “it’s hard to talk about this,” he admits, “because it’s such a storyline. But the fact that he spent so much time looking for Rick, that he’s still out there looking for Rick and won’t let go of that, is part of the reason he can’t open up to try something new.”

Like, perhaps, a relationship with Connie that goes beyond friendship? Reedus doesn’t come out and say so, offering instead that “a lot of times on this show, something opens and then never gets closed, then something new opens, so there’s all these unresolved issues.”

In this case, those unresolved issues may take the form of an extremely hurt and pissed-off Leah. “What is it,” Reedus asks, “‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’? That might come into play.”

Yikes. Season 11 of The Walking Dead continues the first of its three arcs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.