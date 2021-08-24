Yellowjackets: Showtime Sets Premiere Date, Drops Gnarly First Trailer for Plane Crash Survival Drama — Watch

RELATED STORIES Dexter Revival: Jennifer Carpenter Confirmed to Return as Series Regular -- Here's How Deb Will Be Resurrected

Some traumas are hard to overcome, as seen in the first trailer for Showtime’s survival epic Yellowjackets (premiering Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c).

Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable) headline the 10-episode series, which is described as a “psychological horror story” and a “coming-of-age drama.” It tells the story of “a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans,” the logline continues, “while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

In addition to the above-mentioned foursome, the cast includes Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos) serve as co-showrunners, alongside Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire). Fellow EP Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) directed the pilot.

In addition to Yellowjackets, Showtime's fall slate includes fellow rookie drama American Rust (starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, premiering Sunday, Sept. 12), and the returns of Back to Life (on Monday, Sept. 13), Billions (on Sunday, Sept. 5) and Dexter (on Sunday, Nov. 7).

