TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis.

The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently in development at Universal Television and has found a streaming outlet, though he declined to reveal which outlet. Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is attached to direct.

The original Waterworld film was set in a post-apocalyptic future where the planet is almost entirely covered in water due to global warming. Costner starred as a mysterious drifter known as The Mariner, with a cast that included Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino and Dennis Hopper. Plagued by bad press during filming — it was the most expensive movie ever made at the time — Waterworld opened to lukewarm reviews and tepid box office.

* Matt Bomer (White Collar) will star opposite Michelle Monaghan in the Netflix psychological thriller Echoes, our sister site Deadline reports. Monaghan will play identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret; Bomer will play Leni’s husband Jack.

* Real Husbands of Hollywood will return as a six-episode limited series on streamer BET+, per Deadline. Kevin Hart will once again star in the revival, along with returning cast members Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.

* HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival has cast Oscar nominee Brenda Vaccaro (Midnight Cowboy) to play Gloria Marquette, Mr. Big’s loyal and longtime secretary.

* ABC’s Wonder Years reboot has cast Allen Maldonado (black-ish, The Last O.G.) in a recurring role, per Deadline. He’ll play Coach Long, who coaches a preteen baseball team that includes his son Tony and the reboot’s lead character Dean, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams.

* Showtime has released a trailer for Season 5B of Billions, premiering Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9/8c:

* FXX has released a trailer for Season 12 of Archer, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c and featuring the late Jessica Walter as Malory Archer:

