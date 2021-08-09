TVLine Items: Call the Midwife Returns, Housebroken Renewed and More

PBS will Call the Midwife this fall, when Season 10 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8/7c. Following the Nov. 14 season finale, a celebratory compilation episode, titled “Special Delivery,” will air on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The upcoming season “opens in the year 1966 at a trying time for the midwives,” reads the official synopsis. “But there is excitement too as the women’s rights movement intensifies. With Trixie’s help, Sister Julienne is determined to steer Nonnatus House out of its financial quandary. Dr. Turner deals with an array of difficult cases, including a former soldier involved in nuclear test explosions.”

“Meanwhile, Sister Monica Joan experiences a crisis of faith, and Sister Frances realizes she needs to be a little less spiritual to really connect with the local women,” the description continues. “Nonnatus House also welcomes four new pupil midwives, including Nancy Corrigan, who makes quite an impression. There are some interesting challenges ahead, as well as great celebrations when England wins the World Cup.”

* The animated comedy Housebroken has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox.

* The Ellen DeGeneres Show will kick off its 19th and final season on Monday, Sept. 13.

* Netflix will host the first hour-long comedy special from Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), which will be filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on Sept. 5 and premiere later this year.

* The Showtime comedy Back to Life, created by and starring Daisy Haggard, will return for Season 2 on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 pm. Watch a trailer:

* HBO has acquired the North American rights to the six-episode French series Laetitia, to premiere Monday, Aug. 30 at 10 pm and to also stream on HBO Max. Watch a trailer:

