TVLine Items: J.J. Abrams' UFO Doc, RHOC Cast Shake-Up and More

J.J. Abrams is looking for signs of alien life in Showtime’s upcoming four-part docuseries UFO.

The program, from Abrams’ Bad Robot and Zipper Bros Films, explores “our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas,” per the official synopsis.

All four episodes will be available to Showtime subscribers at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8, prior to the series’ linear debut that night at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are departing the Bravo series, while former cast member Heather Dubrow will return for Season 16, our sister site Variety reports.

* Call Me Kat has tapped Alissa Neubauer (Mom) to serve as showrunner on Season 2 of the Mayim Bialik-starring Fox comedy.

* Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons series reimagining has added the following actors to its cast: Lesley Manville (Harlots), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones), Paloma Faith (Pennyworth), Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones), Nathanael Saleh (The Letter for the King), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty), Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Domina), Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street), Fisayo Akinade (Cucumber), Maria Friedman (EastEnders), Clare Higgins (The Worst Witch, Into the Badlands), Kosar Ali, Hilton Pelser and Mia Threapleton.

* Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, will premiere Friday, Aug. 6 — with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior — at 9 am ET. Additionally, Mickey Mouse Funhouse will debut Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 am, also with a simulcast.

* The Showtime drama American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) and Maura Tierney (The Affair), will premiere Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 pm. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?