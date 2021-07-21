America Ferrera Joins WeCrashed Limited Series at Apple TV+, Opposite Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

RELATED STORIES Superstore's Ben Feldman, EPs on Amy and Jonah's Love Story: What Needed to Happen to Stick the Finale Landing?

Here’s some heavenly casting news: Emmy winner America Ferrera — who most recently starred as Cloud 9 manager Amy Sosa on NBC’s Superstore — has been cast opposite Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series WeCrashed.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, WeCrashed explores “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” per the official synopsis. Ferrera will play Elishia Kennedy, “a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.”

Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) serve as showrunners, with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us) directing. Hathaway and Leto are also EPs.

Ferrera is best known for her role as Betty Suarez is the mid-aughts ABC dramedy Ugly Betty, which ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2010. The part earned her an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG award. She returned to the small screen in 2015 as the star and producer of the aforementioned Superstore, which wrapped its six-season run in March.

In addition to WeCrashed, Ferrera serves as an executive producer and director on the Netflix original Gentefied, which is set to return for Season 2 later this year.

WeCrashed joins an ever-growing slate of originals at Apple TV+, which includes City on Fire, from EPs Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage; The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; In With the Devil, led by Taron Egerton; and High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette and executive-produced/directed by Ben Stiller.

