TVLine Items: Condor Season 2 to Epix, Bones Vet Joins Mankind and More

Condor is on the move: The action-thriller, which previously aired on AT&T’s now-defunct Audience Network, will shift to Epix for Season 2, debuting in late 2021. A Season 1 catch-up marathon will air on the premium cabler in early March.

Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor, the series follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (played by Max Irons), who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions. In the upcoming season, “shocking events back home force Joe Turner to face the demons of his past and return to the CIA’s tight-knit Virginia community to find a Russian traitor,” per the official release.

The Season 2 ensemble also includes Constance Zimmer (UnREAL), Alexei Bondar (The Americans), Isidora Goreshter (Shameless), Eric Johnson (The Knick, Rookie Blue), Toby Leonard Moore (Billions), Jonathan Kells Phillips (The Americans) and Rose Rollins (The Catch, The L Word), plus returning cast members Kristen Hager and Bob Balaban.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michaela Conlin (Bones) has joined Season 2 of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind as Helena Webster, a former pilot-turned-astronaut, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Samuel L. Jackson will star in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, about a 91-year-old man (Jackson) with dementia who’s given the opportunity to briefly regain his memories, then uses his fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

* The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen will voice Fennec Shand in the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which follows the elite and experimental clones first introduced in The Clone Wars.

* Super Freak, a limited series based on the life of singer Rick James, is in development at production studio UCP, with James’ daughter Ty James attached an executive producer.

* Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series — an adaptation of author Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology — will debut in April. Watch an announcement teaser:

