Patricia Arquette, Ben Stiller Reteam for Addict-Turned-P.I. Comedy

Apple TV+ is sending Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller into the desert. The streaming service has given a series order to High Desert, a half-hour comedy about a former addict-turned-private investigator.

Per the series’ official synopsis, “High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.”

Stiller will direct the first episode of High Desert, which is created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe. All four will serve as executive producers alongside Arquette, Red Hour Films’ Nicky Weinstock, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Molly Madden and Tom Lassally.

This is the second project that Arquette and Stiller have set up with Apple. The streamer recently gave a series order to Severance, a workplace thriller in which Arquette will star opposite Adam Scott. Both will executive-produce, as will Stiller, who is also set to direct.

Arquette and Stiller’s working relationship dates back to 1996, when they starred in David O. Russell’s Flirting With Disaster. They reteamed in 2018 for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, which earned Stiller a Director’s Guild of America Award and Arquette a trio of accolades (a Golden Globe Award, a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award).

Are you ready to follow Arquette and Stiller into the desert? Drop a comment with your thoughts on High Desert below.