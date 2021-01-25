Taron Egerton to Star in Apple TV+ Limited Series In With The Devil

RELATED STORIES Brie Larson to Star in Science Drama Lessons in Chemistry for Apple

Apple TV+ has lured another A-lister to the small screen, tapping Taron Egerton (Rocketman) to star in a six-episode limited series from Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone author Dennis Lehane.

Written and exec produced by Lehane, In With The Devil centers on an intimate relationship between two prisoners, and explores the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption — and if true absolution is ever really possible. This story “subverts the crime genre,” according to Apple TV+, by “enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries and demonstrates that truth is in fact stranger than fiction.”

The project is based on the 2010 novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

In addition to starring, Egerton will serve as an EP alongside Lehane and Michaël R. Roskam (who will also direct).