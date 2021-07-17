The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 18

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 premieres (including continuations of Masters of the Universe and Turner & Hooch, a second Power spinoff and the highly anticipated return of Ted Lasso), eight finales (including the very last episodes of Good Girls and The Haves and the Have Nots) and myriad films and specials (including the spectator-free Tokyo Olympics and a behind-the-scenes look at the recently renewed Loki).

SUNDAY, JULY 18

8 pm The End Stateside premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Power Book III: Raising Kanan series premiere (Starz)

9:30 pm Dead Pixels Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9:30 pm The Deceived Stateside premiere (Starz)

10 pm Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm 100 Foot Wave docuseries premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, JULY 19

8 pm All American Season 3 finale (The CW)

TUESDAY, JULY 20

8 pm The Flash Season 7 finale, Part 2 of 2 (The CW)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots series finale (OWN)

9 pm Mental Samurai Season 2 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Oval Season 2B premiere (BET)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

3 am Behind the Attraction docuseries premiere (Disney+; first five episodes)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki special (Disney+)

3 am Sexy Beasts series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Too Hot to Handle: Brazil series premiere (Netflix)

3 am Turner & Hooch series premiere (Disney+)

8 pm Kung Fu Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers special (NBC)

9 pm Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Match Game returns (ABC)

THURSDAY, JULY 22

3 am Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Part 2 premiere (Paramount+; all episodes)

3 am Through Our Eyes docuseries premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Ultra City Smiths series premiere (AMC+; first two episodes)

9 pm Good Girls series finale (NBC; two episodes)

FRIDAY, JULY 23

3 am The Last Letter From Your Lover film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Masters of the Universe: Revelation series premiere (Netflix; all epsodes)

3 am The Movies That Made Us Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Playing With Sharks documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am Stuntman documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

6:55 am Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC)

8 pm Charmed Season 3 finale (The CW)

SATURDAY, JULY 24

8 pm Eden: Untamed Planet docuseries premiere (BBC America, AMC)

10 pm Tig Notaro: Drawn animated stand-up special (HBO)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.