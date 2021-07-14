Sex and the City: Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman Join Cast of And Just Like That Revival

Carrie Bradshaw’s friend group just got a lot bigger: HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… has added Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman to its cast, TVLine has learned.

Parker (Empire, Soul Food) will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. Choudhury (Homeland, Blindspot) will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker. Pittman (The Morning Show, Marvel’s Luke Cage) will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor. No further details on how these ladies will connect to Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have been made public, though.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

The revival of the 1998-2004 HBO hit, first announced back in January, will bring back Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Conspicuously missing from the revival: Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series and two follow-up movies.

Parker, Choudhury and Pittman join Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez as new additions to the Sex and the City cast. Ramirez will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured. These additions fulfill King’s earlier pledge to add several women of color to the cast, in an effort to address the original series’ glaring lack of diversity.