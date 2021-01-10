Sex and the City Revival Ordered at HBO Max, Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms

It’s officially official: Sex and the City is returning to the small screen via HBO Max in what is being dubbed “a new chapter” of the storied franchise. The news was confirmed late Sunday on social media by returning leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who will reprise their signature roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively.

Per HBO Max, the series — which will bear the new title And Just Like That… — “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring.

As we reported in December, Kim Cattrall — who has been very public about her desire to put the franchise, her co-stars and her character of Samantha, behind her — will not be involved in the quasi-seventh season.

In an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall implored SATC‘s creative team to recast the role of Samantha with a non-white actress. “It’s a great part,” she said at the time. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.” (Will SATC kill off Samantha? Should it? More on that here.)

The original series, of course, ran for six seasons on HBO and spawned two movies. The show garnered numerous Emmys during its time on the air — including wins for stars Parker and Nixon.

Longtime Sex and the City EP Michael Patrick King will serve as showrunner/EP on the revival. Parker, Nixon and Davis will also serve as EPs.