Sex and the City: Samantha-Less Revival Eyes HBO Max Series Order

That long-gestating third Sex and the City movie may finally be coming to fruition — as a series (and sans a key player).

HBO Max is reportedly near a deal to revive the iconic comedy franchise as a limited series, with leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon set to reprise their signature roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively. Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall — who has been very public about her desire to put the franchise, her co-stars and her character of Samantha, behind her — is not expected to be involved in the quasi-seventh season.

The New York Post first broke the news.

In an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall implored SATC‘s creative team — who have previously been taken to task for the series’ poor track record on diversity — to recast the role of Samantha with a non-white actress. “It’s a great part,” she said at the time. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

The original series, of course, ran for six seasons on HBO and spawned two movies. The show garnered numerous Emmys during its time on the air — including wins for stars Parker and Nixon.

TVLine has reached out to an HBO Max rep for a comment.