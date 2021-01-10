Will Sex and the City Kill Off Samantha in New HBO Max Series? Should It?

With HBO Max formally handing a green light to a new iteration of Sex and the City titled And Just Like That… , returning showrunner Michael Patrick King is faced with a Big Apple dilemma regarding the conspicuous absence of Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha. Should the iconic character be killed off? Ignored entirely? Recast?

As we reported late Sunday, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will reprise their signature roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively in what is being dubbed the “next chapter” of the SATC franchise. And Just Like… will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Cattrall — who has been very public about her desire to put the franchise, her co-stars and her character of Samantha, behind her — will not be participating in the 10-episode quasi-revival, which will begin shooting in New York in late Spring.

In an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall implored SATC‘s creative team — who have previously been taken to task for the series’ poor track record on diversity — to recast the role of Samantha with a non-white actress. “It’s a great part,” she said at the time. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

Do you agree with Cattrall about the recast option? Or should King and Co. play the death card (perhaps as a result of Samantha’s cancer having returned)? Or do you think Samantha’s previous existence and current absence should be ignored entirely? Vote in the poll below, and then elaborate in the comments.