Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime Revival as (Dead) Debra

Perhaps Showtime’s forthcoming Dexter revival takes place during a zombie apocalypse?

Roughly two weeks after it was revealed that John Lithgow would be resurrecting his late Trinity Killer for the quasi-ninth season, TVLine can confirm that Jennifer Carpenter‘s similarly dead Debra will also appear in the 10-episode continuation.

A Showtime rep declined to comment. Lithgow, meanwhile, hints to Deadline that he and Carpenter would turn up briefly via “flashback,” adding, “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael [C. Hall] and Jennifer Carpenter and [exec producer] Clyde Phillips.”

Rumors about a possible Debra comeback began swirling last March when Carpenter — who was killed off in the 2013 series finale — shared on Instagram a photo of herself on set decked out in Deb’s trademark horizontal stripes.

As previously reported, Dexter 2.0 — which will premiere this fall — picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned finale, with Dexter now residing in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake (watch teaser trailer).

The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery).

Phillips said in a recent interview that the revival would not right/recon any specific perceived wrongs from that original finale. “We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”