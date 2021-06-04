Dexter Set to Make a Killing in Small Town America — Watch Revival Teaser

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Greer Joins White House Series, Snooki's Messy Spinoff & More

Look out, Mayberry — there’s a killer in your midst.

The latest teaser for Showtime’s 10-episode Dexter revival offers up a first look at Michael C. Hall’s titular vigilante in his new small town setting — and, suffice it to say, the townsfolk have not been briefed on their new neighbor’s origin story.

“Here’s your first glimpse of the little, snowy Northeastern town [Dexter]’s in,” Dexter scribe Warren Hsu Leonard enthused on Twitter. “When I was writing my episodes, I basically pictured him running around in my hometown of Penobscot, ME.”

As previously reported, the quasi ninth season — which will premiere this fall — picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned 2013 finale, with Dexter now residing in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery).