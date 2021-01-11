Dexter Revival Will Be Set In [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Michael C. Hall Hopes Upcoming Dexter Revival Will Atone for 'Extremely Dissatisfying' Series Finale

Oregonian lumberjack Dexter Morgan is packing up his chainsaw and heading back East.

TVLine has confirmed that Showtime’s forthcoming Dexter revival will be set in Upstate New York — specifically, the fictional small town of Iron Lake. The actual production, however, will be based in Massachusetts, with shooting slated to begin next month.

The original Dexter series, of course, took place in Miami. In the polarizing series finale, the action shifted to the backwoods of Oregon, where Michael C. Hall’s presumed-dead vigilante began a new life as a shut-in.

As TVLine exclusively reported earlier this month, veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Our sister pub Deadline, meanwhile reports that the series’ refreshed ensemble will also include Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police) and Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant).

In October, Showtime announced that it had ordered a 10-episode Dexter limited series, with original EP Clyde Phillips back as showrunner. The new iteration — or quasi ninth season — will reveal what Hall’s vigilante alter ego has been up to following the widely panned 2013 finale.

Despite the backlash,returning showrunner Phillips said in a recent interview that the revival would not right/recon any specific perceived wrongs from that original finale. “We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”