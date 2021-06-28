Dexter Revival: John Lithgow to Return as Trinity Killer — But How?

RELATED STORIES Julie Benz Breaks Down Her Lifetime Role as Gold Digger Killer, Says Dexter Revival Doesn't Need a Rita Ghost

Dexter is resurrecting its most iconic villain for its forthcoming second act at Showtime.

Deadline reports that John Lithgow — who won an Emmy for portraying Season 4’s Big Bad Trinity Killer (AKA Arthur Mitchell) — is set to shoot a cameo in the 10-episode revival. It’s not clear how the character will resurface considering he was brutally murdered by Dex via framing hammer in the Season 4 finale.

A Showtime rep declined to comment.

As previously reported, the quasi ninth season — which will premiere this fall — picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned 2013 finale, with Dexter now residing in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake (watch teaser trailer).

The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery).

Returning showrunner Clyde Phillips said in a recent interview that the revival would not right/recon any specific perceived wrongs from that original finale. “We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”