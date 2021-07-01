Meghan McCain Confirms View Exit: 'It Is Not Easy to Leave' — Watch Video

The View‘s Meghan McCain has made it official: she’s outta there. The View: Every Panelist Who Has Left Over the Last 24 Seasons

McCain, who has served as a conservative voice on the daytime talk show since 2017, confirmed the news on Thursday’s broadcast, announcing that she would vacate her seat at the Hot Topics table ahead of the gabfest’s landmark 25th season, premiering this fall.

“I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View,” she began. “I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for.

“This was not an easy decision,” she explained. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer… COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way I am looking at life, the way I am living my life, the way I want my life to look like. When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio over a year-and-a-half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city [and] came to the DC area, which is where my husband and I have always split time; we have this incredible life here…. When I think about where I want [my daughter] Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave.

“On a professional note,” she added, “this show is one of the hands down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life… It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television, hands down, and it has been so incredible to do this with you.”

Watch video of the announcement, then keep scrolling:

Following McCain’s on-air announcement, ABC put out the following statement:

“For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”

Rumors of McCain’s departure have swirled for much of her four-season run. In July 2019, a source at The Daily Beast said McCain was “feeling like a caged animal” at the daytime talker, while another described her as “exhausted and defeated” after just two seasons on the dais.

During an August 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McCain addressed rumors that she would not return for Season 24, following her maternity leave.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” she said. “No other host has to deal with this BS.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” she confirmed. “It’s an election cycle.” (She returned after the election, on Jan. 4.)

With McCain out, The View‘s remaining hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. No word yet on McCain’s potential successor.

