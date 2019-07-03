Meghan McCain Eyeing The View Exit, 'Feeling Like a Caged Animal' (Report)

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, DWTS, The Conners, Good Doctor, The Rookie, Million Little Things and More

The revolving door at The View might be spinning again very soon: Co-host Meghan McCain is allegedly considering leaving the ABC chatfest ahead of Season 23, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

McCain, who has served as a conservative voice on the dais since 2017, is said to be “feeling like a caged animal” at the daytime talker, according to one source, while another described her as “exhausted and defeated” after her two seasons on the show.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” a third source told the site. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

Though McCain’s annual View salary is reportedly in the neighborhood of $1 million, her time on the show has been contentious, particularly when arguing with fellow co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. During an April episode, McCain talked over Behar during a discussion of the immigration crisis, and when Behar pointed out that she had let McCain say her piece without interruption, McCain scoffed and fired back, “Yeah, well, part of your job is to listen to me.”

The moment drew significant criticism of McCain on social media and, according to The Daily Beast, she has felt “emotionally drained” over negative online coverage of her View gig.

But Hilary Estey McLoughlin, an executive producer on The View, told The Daily Beast that “I think [McCain] does want to be there,” adding that “I feel like she will come back.”

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there,” McLoughlin said. “She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there… What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her.”

A premiere date for Season 23 has yet to be announced. Your thoughts on a potential McCain exit? Drop ’em in a comment below.