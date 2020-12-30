The View: Meghan McCain Sets Return, 'Excited' to Reclaim Conservative Seat

RELATED STORIES The Conners: Candice Bergen Cast as [Spoiler]'s Mother -- Watch Promo

The Conners: Candice Bergen Cast as [Spoiler]'s Mother -- Watch Promo Bidens to Deliver Inspiring Message on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve

The new year brings a familiar face back to The View, as Meghan McCain returns to ABC’s daytime talker for the first time after giving birth to her first child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, in September.

“I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) on Monday!” she tweeted on Wednesday (see down below). “Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?”

McCain’s comings and goings from the ABC talker have often made for entertainment news fodder. In fact, during an August appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, she lost her cool when Andy Cohen presented her with a viewer question about whether she’d return to The View after giving birth

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” she erupted. “No other host has to deal with this BS.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” she confirmed. “It’s an election cycle.”

It’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!? pic.twitter.com/4QGX19bOd6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 30, 2020

McCain has been co-hosting The View via satellite since March due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that, for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she said at the time.

But even before that, there were rumors swirling that she was permamently on her way out. Shortly thereafter, a fiery exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg went viral.