The View: Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host Via Satellite Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The View can take another chair away from its Hot Topics table: Co-host Meghan McCain, who announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech, will now work remotely due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” McCain shared in a tweet announcing her pregnancy. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

McCain also expressed her gratitude to ABC for letting her work from home and acknowledged “the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight.” Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

Even though the coronavirus has shut down production on more than 100 series (view the complete list), The View has continued to air new episodes without a studio audience — and with its co-hosts sitting six feet apart, per social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this month, View staple Joy Behar announced she would take time off from the show as a precautionary measure against the virus, adding that “I’m in a higher risk group because of my age… I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there.” (Behar turned 77 last October.)