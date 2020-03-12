The View's Joy Behar to Take Week Off as Precaution Against Coronavirus

RELATED STORIES Kelly and Ryan, The View, Tamron Hall Forgo Audiences Due to Coronavirus

The View will be down one of its main voices next week: Longtime co-host Joy Behar is taking at least one week off as a safety precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Our sister site Variety reports that Behar will announce her decision during Friday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, which taped on Thursday. She says she’s “perfectly healthy” — she has not tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and no staffers on The View have, either — but she decided to stay home at the urging of her daughter: “I’m in a higher risk group because of my age… I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.” (Behar turned 77 last October.)

Behar will not appear on The View next week, and will decide after that whether or not to return. Her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, are all still slated to appear on the show next week. The show has been taping without a live studio audience, however, along with several other daytime shows like Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dr. Phil and Wendy Williams.