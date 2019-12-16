New View Drama as Whoopi Goldberg Orders Meghan McCain to 'Please Stop Talking' Amid Impeachment Debate

A POTUS-related impeachment debate on Monday’s View turned ugly, with Whoopi Goldberg going so far as to order fellow-co-host Meghan McCain to STFU.

“Girl, please stop talking,” a perturbed Goldberg said to McCain, who snapped back, “No problem. I won’t talk the rest of the show.” Goldberg then responded, “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that. If you are going to behave like this.”

Watch the heated exchange below:

The dustup commenced during a heated discussion related to White House officials refusing to testify in the impeachment process. That led co-host Sunny Hostin to call out GOP senators on their hypocrisy. “I cannot believe they would vote to impeach and convict [Bill Clinton] for perjuring himself and they would not vote to convict a president who clearly wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit [and] to impede our very democracy,” she lamented. “That is the heigh of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate.”

McCain then argued that her “job here is not to litigate the ethics of it… My job is to analyze the politics of it and I’m telling you that.” After receiving further pushback from the panel, McCain accused her co-hosts of not wanting “a conservative perspective on this show ever” — an insinuation that did not sit well with Goldberg.