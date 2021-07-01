Meghan McCain Leaving The View

Meghan McCain will take a little time to enjoy The View — not as a panelist, but as a viewer, moving forward. The View: Every Panelist Who Has Left Over the Last 24 Seasons

McCain, who has served as a conservative voice on the daytime talk show since 2017, is expected to announce her resignation Thursday. She will vacate her seat at the Hot Topics table at the end of the current 24th season, the Daily Mail reports. (UPDATE: McCain confirmed her exit; watch video here.)

Rumors of McCain’s departure have swirled for much of her four-season run. In July 2019, a source at The Daily Beast said McCain was “feeling like a caged animal” at the daytime talker, while another described her as “exhausted and defeated” after just two seasons on the dais.

During an August 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McCain addressed rumors that she would not return for Season 24, following her maternity leave.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” she said. “No other host has to deal with this BS.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” she confirmed. “It’s an election cycle.” (She returned after the election, on Jan. 4.)

With McCain out, The View‘s remaining hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. No word yet on McCain’s potential successor.

