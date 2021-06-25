TV Ratings: Good Girls Returns Steady, Clarice Dips With (Series?) Finale

RELATED STORIES Clarice Season 1 Finale Recap: Did the Bad Guys Get Got? -- Plus, Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s on-the-bubble Good Girls resumed Season 4 on Thursday night with 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, followed by a second episode’s 1.34 mil/0.3 — all told, pretty much on par with this season’s Sunday averages (1.5 mil/0.3).

Opening NBC’s night, Making It‘s Season 3 opener (2.1 mil/0.4) was down a tick from its sophomore averages.

Elsewhere:

CBS | United States of Al‘s Season 1 finale (3.7 mil/0.4) drew Thursday’s largest audience, while steady in the demo. With its freshman finale, Clarice (1.96 mil/0.2; TVLine reader grade “A-,” read recap) — which was rumored to be Paramount+ bound, though those talks are said to have stalled — slipped to its third-smallest audience and matched its demo low.

ABC | When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren debuted to 3.6 mil and a 05, tying a steady Holey Moley (2.6 mil/0.5) for the nightly demo win. The Hustler (2 mil/0.4) ticked up.

THE CW | Walker (1 mil/0.2) and Legacies (620K/0.1; reader grade “C,” read recap) each added some eyeballs, with the former also ticking up in the demo.

FOX | Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped, while Mental Samurai (1.5 mil/0.4) was up sharply from its most recent Tuesday outing.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!