The Crown: Jonny Lee Miller Cast as UK Prime Minister John Major in Season 5

RELATED STORIES The Upshaws Renewed for Season 2

The Upshaws Renewed for Season 2 Sex Education Sets Season 3 Premiere -- See First Photos of the New Episodes

TV’s erstwhile Sherlock Holmes is officially royalty — or rather, royalty adjacent.

Jonny Lee Miller, who played the eccentric detective at the center of CBS’ long-running procedural Elementary, has been cast as Prime Minister John Major in Season 5 of The Crown, Netflix announced Friday.

Major served as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative party from 1990 to 1997. Prior to that, he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, from 1987 to 1990.

Miller joins an ever-changing ensemble that is set to include Imelda Staunton (the Harry Potter films) as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Princess Diana. Dominic West (The Affair) has also reportedly been cast as Prince Charles.

Season 4 of The Crown bowed in November, and introduced Gillian Anderson as the above-mentioned Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as a young Diana Spencer. Season 5, meanwhile, is expected to dramatize Charles and Diana’s 1996 divorce and Di’s tragic death in 1997, and premiere sometime in 2022. That will be followed by a sixth and final season.

In addition to the aforementioned Elementary, Miller starred as the title character in ABC’s Eli Stone, and as Jordan Chase in Season 5 of Showtime’s Dexter. Across the pond, he appeared in EastEnders and Prime Suspect. Film credits include Trainspotting, Afterglow, Endgame, The Flying Scotsman and Mansfield Park.

Do you think Miller is right for the role of Prime Minister Major? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.