The Crown has cast Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana, who will figure into the acclaimed Netflix drama’s final two seasons.

The Aussie actress’ previous TV credits include The Night Manager, Netflix’s The Cloverfield Paradox movie and Foxtel’s The Kettering Incident, while on the big screen she has had roles in The Great Gatsby, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Tenet, the upcoming, pandemic-delayed Christopher Nolan film that, podcasts tell me, could save the movie industry.

Emma Corrin (Pennyworth), as announced long ago , will play Lady/Princess Diana in Season 4.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me hooked from Episode 1.”

Debicki joins Imelda Staunton, who’s set to play Queen Elizabeth, and Lesley Manville, who’ll take over the role of Princess Margaret, in the drama’s fifth and sixth seasons, which will cover the latter days of the UK monarch’s reign as Great Britain enters the 21st century. Additionally, Game of Thrones veteran Jonathan Pryce was recently cast as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip.

Netflix originally announced The Crown would end after five seasons, but changed its mind and confirmed a sixth season back in July. Season 5 won’t premiere until the year 2022.