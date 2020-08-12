The Crown Adds Jonathan Pryce to Play Prince Philip in Seasons 5 and 6

RELATED STORIES The Crown Season 5, Featuring Latest Cast Change, Won't Debut Until 2022

The Crown has found its new prince: Game of Thrones veteran Jonathan Pryce will play Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip in the Netflix drama’s upcoming fifth and sixth seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

Pryce takes over the role from Tobias Menzies, who played the role in last year’s Season 3 and will return as Philip alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming Season 4, due to hit Netflix later this year. (Menzies took over for Matt Smith, who played Philip opposite Claire Foy in The Crown‘s first two seasons.)

Pryce joins Imelda Staunton, who’s set to play Elizabeth, and Lesley Manville, who’ll take over the role of Princess Margaret, in the drama’s fifth and sixth seasons, which will cover the latter days of the UK monarch’s reign as Great Britain enters the 21st century. Netflix originally announced The Crown would end after five seasons, but changed its mind and confirmed a sixth season back in July. Season 5, which will mark Pryce’s debut along with Staunton’s and Manville’s, won’t premiere until 2022.

Best known for his work in movies like Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Two Popes — which earned him an Oscar nomination earlier this year — Pryce also played fanatical religious leader the High Sparrow on HBO’s Game of Thrones, appearing in 12 episodes across Seasons 5 and 6. His other TV credits include Taboo, Wolf Hall and Return to Cranford.