The Crown Extends Its Run at Netflix, Now Will End With Season 6

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign on the throne just got a little longer.

Thanks to The Crown creator/executive producer Peter Morgan changing his mind about the fifth season finale doubling as a series finale, the Netflix historical drama now will continue for an unexpected sixth season, the streamer announced Thursday.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” said Morgan.

According to the EP, Season 6 will not bring the story’s timeline closer to present-day, but will allow the series to explore the same time period in greater detail.

The change comes just six months after Netflix announced Season 5 as The Crown‘s last. With the new change in place, Season 5’s Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton (the Harry Potter films), follows her predecessors, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, in portraying the royal for two seasons. Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) also will have more time to settle into her role as Princess Margaret, which was announced in early July.

The Crown‘s fourth season, the last to star Olivia Colman, is set to premiere later this year; production wrapped before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down British television production.