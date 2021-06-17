The Titans Face Gotham's 'Special Class of Criminal' in Season 3 Teaser — Get August Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Harley Quinn EP Reveals DC KO'd Superhero Sex Act Because Batman and Catwoman 'Don't Do That'

The Titans‘ trip to Gotham City is no joking matter — and yet a familiar cackle echoes in the background of the superhero series’ Season 3 teaser trailer….

In conjunction with the above trailer’s release, HBO Max also, finally, announced that the first three episodes of Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 12 — with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through Oct. 21.

As previews at last year’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Titans Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.” Along the way, Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) will don the Red Hood identity “in his obsession to take down his old team.” (Click here to see the first photo of him in costume.)

Back for Season 3, in addition to Walters, are Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (!), Damaris Lewis as Blackfire (check out her supersuit), Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove.

New for Season 3, meanwhile, are Savannah Welch as Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon; Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You) as Tim Drake, aka the third Robin; and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) as Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who as Scarecrow “used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias.”

