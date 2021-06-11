Ratings: Rebel Goes Low With Series Finale, On-the-Bubble Manifest Flat

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Rebel — leading out of a 20/20 special about Erin Brockovich — wrapped its one-and-done run with 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating for both hours of its double-episode finale night, dipping to series lows in both measures. Who Is Likely to 'Save' a Cancelled Show?

TVLine readers gave the Rebel finale as well as all of Season 1 an average grade of “A”; read recap.

Over on NBC, bubble drama Manifest drew 2.8 mil/0.4 with its first hour, followed by 2.6 mil/0.4 for Part 2 of the Season 3 finale — both tying last week’s series lows in the demo and the latter marking an audience low. TVLine readers gave the finale as well as all of Season 3 an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Fox’s Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.5) led Thursday in the demo, while CBS’ United States of Al (3.7 mil/0.4) easily drew the night’s largest audience. (CBS’ Clarice was steady with 1.8 mil/0.2)

Over on The CW, Walker (1.04 mil/0.2, read post mortem) was steady, while Legacies (440K/0.1, read recap) shed some viewers.

