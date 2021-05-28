Bridgerton Season 2 Adds Charmed's Rupert Evans as Family Patriarch

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Spinoff Centered on Young Queen Charlotte in the Works at Netflix

Bridgerton fans can now put a face to the name of Edmund Bridgerton: Charmed actor Rupert Evans will play the family patriarch in Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband to Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell), and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son, Anthony, through life. The character will presumably appear in flashbacks as Edmund has already passed away in the present day; the show hasn’t yet explained his demise, but in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the series is based, Edmund died of a bee sting.

In addition to The CW’s Charmed, where he currently plays the series-regular role of Harry Greenwood, Evans’ credits include The Man in the High Castle and Rogue.

Bridgerton‘s second season — which will not include Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings — centers on Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for a bride, with Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley playing his leading lady in the upcoming episodes. Shelley Conn (Terra Nova) and Calam Lynch (Mrs. Wilson) have also joined the Season 2 ensemble; get details on their roles here.

Production is currently underway on Season 2, and you don’t have to worry that the show will end there: It’s already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, and a Queen Charlotte-centric spinoff is in the works at Netflix.

Does Evans line up with your mental image of Edmund Bridgerton? Give us your thoughts below!