Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix, Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Netflix just significantly extended its stay in Regency London: The streamer has renewed period romance Bridgerton for Seasons 3 and 4, well ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of global television at Netflix. “The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Added Rhimes, “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

The two-season renewal comes just days after Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page confirmed he would not return for the drama’s second season, which lines up with the Duke of Hastings’ absence from Julia Quinn’s second novel, on which the sophomore run will be based. Season 2 will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for a bride, with Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley playing his leading lady in the upcoming episodes. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Phoebe Dynevor, who starred opposite Page as Daphne Bridgerton in Season 1, will be back for the next installments, where Daphne will help her brother “navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” a recent message from Lady Whistledown teased. Plus, Shelley Conn (Terra Nova) and Calam Lynch (Mrs. Wilson) are joining the Season 2 ensemble, as well; get details on who they’ll play.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently in production, but a premiere date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the show’s two-season pickup.

Your thoughts on this Bridgerton news? Drop ’em below!