Bridgerton Spinoff Centered on Young Queen Charlotte in the Works at Netflix

Dear Reader: It should come as no surprise that the world of Bridgerton is expanding! Netflix and Shondaland are teeing up a spinoff series also set in the romantic drama’s whimsical, candy-colored world.

A prequel series centered on the origins of Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Season 1) is in the works, the streamer announced on Friday. The new show, which will be written by Shonda Rhimes, will explore the young royal’s ascension to the throne as well as her love life in what is sure to be a gossip-worthy tale. (But what about her opulent wigs?! Have they always been larger-than life?)

It’s a huge boost for the breakout character, which was created specifically for the series and does not actually appear in Julia Quinn’s revered novels.

However, Queen Charlotte isn’t the only Bridgerton character to be revisited for the spinoff. Per Netflix, the forthcoming series will also feature a young Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell in Season 1) and young Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh in Season 1).

Netflix also revealed that Jess Brownell will take over as showrunner for Chris Van Dusen in Seasons 3 and 4 of Bridgerton. Van Dusen, who created the series and serves as executive producer, will step down from his post after Season 2, which is currently in production. Brownwell, who worked on Season 1, is a Shondaland vet, having previously worked on Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice.

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said in a statement. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.”

