Ratings: Masked Singer, Chicago Fire Finales Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, The Masked Singer‘s Season 5 finale drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and dominating Wednesday in the demo, but down sharply from its December finale (7.4 mil/1.8); TVLine readers gave the finale and the season an average grade of “B+”; read recap.

Continuing Fox’s night, Crime Scene Kitchen‘s premiere cooked up (see what I did there?!) 2.8 mil and a 0.7.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (7 mil/0.8, reader grade “B-,” read recap), Fire (7.03 mil/0.8, reader grade “A,” read recap) and P.D. (6.2 mil/0.8, reader grade “A,” read recap) all added a few eyeballs and were steady in the demo with their season finales, with Fire juuuust barely edging out Med for the night’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Kung Fu (840K/0.1) was steady, Nancy Drew (400K/0.1) ticked up in the demo.

ABC | Leading out of the returns of Press Your Luck (2.9 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.4), A Million Little Things (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS | Kids Say the Darndest Things (2.8 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo, while SEAL Team (3.7 mil/0.5, reader grade “A+,” read post mortem) and SWAT (3.1 mil/0.4) were steady with their season finales.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!