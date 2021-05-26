Chicago Fire Finale Recap: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Plus, Did Casey and Brett Finally Get Their Act Together?

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med Recap: How the Finale Wrote Out Natalie and April

Chicago Med Recap: How the Finale Wrote Out Natalie and April The Voice's Cam Anthony Shares His Winning Strategy, His Feelings About Blake Shelton and His Single Plans

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas promised us a cliffhanger, and the Season 9 finale certainly delivers one asthe squad is called to an underwater boat rescue. Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony attempt to swim a victim out to safety when the boat collapses on top of them, blocking their escape route. Plus, they’re all out of air, and the water is rising above their heads as the episode fades to black. Back on shore, a concerned Stella, Casey and Brett look out at the lake, where the quartet have been underwater for more than 22 minutes.

Now let’s rewind to the start of the season ender: Casey can’t stop staring at his uncle’s watch, which he now views as a message from his uncle Jake to get out there and live. Casey tells Severide that he laid it all out there with Brett and she said nothing in response. Meanwhile, the paramedic is kind of avoiding him and spinning out about his confession of love. Casey interprets Brett’s silence as a hint that he made things even more awkward between them, so he’s backing off completely.

Thankfully, Brett later comes to her senses and finds Casey outside the firehouse in the middle of the night. “We belong together. We’re right for each other,” she says, and he agrees. “When you know, you know. I’m in love with you,” Brett finishes as Casey rushes over to her and kisses her. The two celebrate their new union by getting down to business during a slow, steamy, wordless love scene.

Elsewhere, Boden has been asked if he’d like to be considered for a deputy district chief role. He’s not into the bureaucracy of the job, but Mouch and Herrmann tell Boden that they need people like him in those administrative roles. After Stella thanks Boden for championing her, and a neighbor says it’s nice to have someone his son can look up to, Boden seems to make a decision and calls up Hill, although we don’t hear his answer.

Meanwhile, Violet rejects Gallo’s invitation to go out on a date, thinking that he’s a player because he dated the last paramedic at the firehouse. Ritter vouches for his hapless friend because of course nothing could be further from the truth.

And prior to that cliffhanger, Severide asks Casey to be his best man and tasks him with planning one hell of a bachelor party (“I want to end up on a rooftop with Mike Tyson’s tiger”), then gives Stella a sweet pep talk when she expresses concerns about finding a firehouse as good as 51.

Fire fans, what did you think of the season ender? Grade it below, then hit the comments!