Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Sets August Premiere, Will Chronicle 'Very Difficult Year' for Jake and the Squad

After 16 months off the air, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return to active duty in mid-August, as its eighth and final season gets underway.

NBC has confirmed that B99 will return Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8/7c, with back-to-back episodes. Subsequent episodes will air at 8 and 8:30 pm for four additional weeks — though not four consecutive weeks (#Football).

In addition, the network has released the above retrospective, which features a brief glimpse at new parents Jake and Amy. Newborn Mac is cradled to Jake’s chest as the marrieds make their way into the precinct.

We also have the following logline, which alludes to potential changes in store for the cop comedy:

“Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.”

Brooklyn‘s 10-episode sendoff was delayed when the first four scripts were scrapped in light of last summer’s nationwide protests against police violence, following the horrifying murder of George Floyd. Soon after, Andy Samberg confirmed that the series was “taking a step back,” as the cast, writers and producers contemplated “how you make a comedy show about police right now.”

NBC announced in February that B99 would wrap its death-defying run with a shortened eighth season. At the time, executive producer Dan Goor released a statement, which read in part: “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve… Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Season 7 finale, which featured the arrival of the #Peraltiago baby, aired April 23 of last year.

