The Good Fight: Paramount+ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date — Watch

Paramount+ is spoiling for a Good Fight, announcing a Thursday, June 24 premiere for the legal drama’s fifth season. The streamer formerly known as CBS All Access is also dropping hints about how the departures of OG cast members Cush Jumbo (Lucca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian) will be written into the show.

In Season 5, Christine Baranski’s Diane “is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm” with Audra McDonald’s Liz in the wake of Adrian and Lucca’s resignations, per the official logline. Meanwhile, Sarah Steele’s Marissa and the firm “become entangled with” Hal Wackner (new series regular Mandy Patinkin), a veteran “Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.”

Following the premiere, the 10-episode season will continue to unspool weekly on Thursdays.

As TVLine reported exclusively in April, Jumbo and Lindo will appear as guest stars in the Season 5 premiere to finish out their characters’ storylines. (The COVID-19 crisis brought production on The Good Fight to a halt last March, forcing Season 4 to conclude three episodes early and preventing series creators Robert and Michelle King from giving either actor a proper sendoff.)

“We couldn’t be more grateful that Delroy and Cush will be returning in season 5 to finish off their arcs,” the Kings said in a statement in April. “We adore the actors and their characters, and are delighted to give the audience a chance to say a proper goodbye.”

To fill the void left by Lindo and Jumbo, The Good Fight has — in addition to Patinkin — enlisted Aussie up-and-comer Charmaine Bingwa and talk show host/actor Wayne Brady.