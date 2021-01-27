The Good Fight Adds New Attorney in Wake of 2 High-Profile Cast Departures

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Boss Talks Finale's Big Promotion, Season 4's Mission

The Good Fight is retaining a new attorney to help fill the void left by exiting cast members Cush Jumbo (Luca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian).

TVLine has confirmed that the CBS All Access drama has tapped Aussie actress Charmaine Bingwa to join Season 5’s ensemble in the series regular role of Carmen Moyo, a tough and unsentimental lawyer whose working-class background allows her to bond with Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart’s most infamous, difficult clients.

“We are thrilled that Charmaine is bringing her enormous talents to The Good Fight ensemble,” series creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “The moment that we saw her audition, we knew that we had found our Carmen, and we can’t wait to start writing for her in Season 5.”

As TVLine reported last spring, both Jumbo and Lindo will not be returning for Season 5. The COVID-19 crisis — which forced The Good Fight to cut Season 4 short — precluded the Kings from wrapping up the pair’s storylines. The EPs, however, remained hopeful that both actors would be able to put in a guest appearance or two in Season 5 to bring closure to their characters.

Our sister pub Deadline broke the news of Bingwa’s casting.