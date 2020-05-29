Cush Jumbo Exits The Good Fight

The Good Fight is losing one of its most formidable legal pugilists.

Cush Jumbo, who originated the role of attorney Luca Quinn on The Good Wife before segueing to the CBS All Access spinoff upon its launch in 2017, is departing the series ahead of the recently-ordered Season 5.

The current COVID-19 crisis — which forced Season 4 to conclude three episodes early — precluded series creators Robert and Michelle King from wrapping up Jumbo’s storyline. But Jumbo and the Kings are working on a Plan B.

In an exclusive statement to TVLine, Jumbo said, “I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

In their own statement to TVLine, Robert and Michelle King said, “We’ve loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly. Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it’s our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off.”

The news comes less than three months after the announcement that Jumbo’s co-star, Delroy Lindo (who plays Adrian Boseman), would be stepping away from the acclaimed drama following Season 4 to headline the potential ABC series Harlem’s Kitchen. The Kings similarly expressed hope that Lindo would be able to return in Season 5 to give Adrian a proper farewell.

“We weren’t able to end that story with the kind of elegance we were hoping to had we had [all] 10 episodes,” exec producer Michelle King recently conceded to TVLine regarding Lindo’s onscreen sendoff. “We adore Delroy and we adore [the character of Adrian], so we’re going to have to see what the world looks like when it comes time [to shoot] Season 5.” Added fellow EP Robert King: “Our hope is to get Delroy back to finish that story. We just don’t know where we will all be post-pandemic.”

As has been well documented by TVLine, The Good Fight has weathered a number of high-profile onscreen exits in its first four seasons. Departed series regulars include Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel and Rose Leslie.