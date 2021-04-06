The Good Fight: Wayne Brady Joins Season 5 as Love Interest for [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES The Good Fight Season 5: Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo Returning to 'Give Audience a Proper Goodbye'

The Good Fight has retained actor/game show host Wayne Brady to play a new love interest for a Reddick/Lockhart staffer — but which one?

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Let’s Make a Deal emcee will join the Paramount+ legal drama’s upcoming fifth season in the recurring role of Del Cooper, a comedian-turned-executive at a top streaming service who intersects romantically and professionally with the lawyers at the firm. (Have a theory about which cast member Brady is being paired with? Hit the comments!)

“We can’t imagine anyone better suited than Wayne to capture Del’s wit, confidence, and charm,” exec producers Robert and Michelle King tell TVLine in a statement. “We’re huge fans, and are thrilled to have a part worthy of his enormous, varied talents.”

Brady is The Good Fight‘s third new Season 5 cast addition, joining Homeland vet Mandy Patinkin and Aussie actress Charmaine Bingwa. The trio will help fill the void left by original series regulars Cush Jumbo (Lucca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian), both of whom will exit the Good Wife spinoff in Season 5’s opening episode.