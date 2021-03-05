Mandy Patinkin Joins The Good Fight Season 5 as Highly Unqualified Judge

RELATED STORIES How SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Willed Keanu Reeves to Appear -- Plus, Kamp Koral Prequel Scoop

How SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Willed Keanu Reeves to Appear -- Plus, Kamp Koral Prequel Scoop The Real World Homecoming New York: Watch the Updated Opening Credits With the Original Seven Strangers

That Good Fight musical episode we keep hoping for really, really needs to happen now.

Tony Award (and Emmy) winner Mandy Patinkin has boarded the cast of the acclaimed CBS All Access Paramount+ legal drama, nearly a year after Showtime’s Homeland wrapped its eight-season run.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Patinkin (who by the by is actually clean-shaven now) has inked a one-season deal to play Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who opens a court in the back of a copy shop. When his business catches on, the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally.

Patinkin’s casting will help fill the void left by exiting cast members Cush Jumbo (Luca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian). Also to that end, as previously reported, Aussie actress Charmaine Bingwa will fill the series regular role of Carmen Moyo, a tough and unsentimental lawyer whose working-class background allows her to bond with Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart’s most infamous, difficult clients.

As TVLine reported last spring, both Jumbo and Lindo will not be returning for Season 5. The COVID-19 crisis — which forced The Good Fight to cut Season 4 short — precluded the Kings from wrapping up the pair’s storylines. The EPs, however, remained hopeful that both actors would be able to put in a guest appearance or two in Season 5 to bring closure to their characters.