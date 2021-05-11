Twist! Days of Our Lives Renewed for Two Seasons at NBC

RELATED STORIES The Voice Live Playoffs Recap: Who Sang Like They Were In It to Win It? -- Plus, the Victor in the 4-Way Knockout

They’ll be celebrating in Salem tonight: NBC has renewed Days of Our Lives for two additional years (Seasons 57 and 58). The pickup — announced Tuesday — ensures that Days will remain on the air well into 2023.

Production on the venerable soap paused last month as license fee negotiations between Sony Pictures Television and NBC came down to the wire. We’re told shooting resumed last week.

This pickup comes in the wake of a rocky, belt-tightening year for Days, one that saw several longtime cast members — most notably Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) — exit amid controversy. And like the rest of the TV industry, the soap was forced to shut down production last spring for several months due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said NBC EVP Michael Sluchan. “A big thank you to [exec producer] Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

Added Corday: “After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years. We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”