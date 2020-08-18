Days of Our Lives Boss 'Dismayed' by Kristian Alfonso's Decision to Quit — Plus: [Spoiler] Is Staying

RELATED STORIES Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Reveals Why He's Leaving After 8 Years: 'I Felt Like a Glorified Extra'

Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Reveals Why He's Leaving After 8 Years: 'I Felt Like a Glorified Extra' Kristian Alfonso Shades Days Ahead of Exit: It's Not the Same Show Anymore

With Kristian Alfonso‘s Days of Our Lives swan song set to air in less than two months, the NBC soap’s top EP is breaking his silence on the actress’ decision to depart the show after nearly four decades as Hope.

To quickly recap: Shortly after announcing her exit in early July, Alfonso explained that she chose to move on after exec producer Ken Corday suggested pulling her from the show for several months before bringing her back in a new storyline with a Navy Seal. “I was taken aback,” she said at the time. “It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was. And to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, “You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.'”

In a new interview with EW.com, Corday — who said that he was “dismayed” by Alfonso’s exit announcement — confirmed that he did indeed propose temporarily removing Hope from the canvas. “In order to launch a new story — and we had a great story for her, we still do — I needed her off-camera for three or four months,” he explained to the site. “During that time, something very interesting happens so she comes back to Salem with a secret. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

Asked whether Alfonso — whose final episode is slated to air Oct. 15 — could reverse course and decide to stay, Corday hedged, “That’s up to Kristian.”

Meanwhile, EW also reports that Alfonso’s former onscreen love Galen Gering — who announced his own departure from the soap earlier this year — will be staying put.